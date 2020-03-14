California officer fired for not reported alleged excessive force

More
A sergeant also resigned after an investigation found that neither reported a June incident in which video showed the officer kicking a man in the head during an arrest.
1:27 | 03/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for California officer fired for not reported alleged excessive force
I. I. Now. And the he really didn't. Yeah. I'll also when Emeril and T Rosie. I don't hit it auditor there's gas to the public. Record might actually actually enhance this can be bad this for you. He didn't you just cannot smile and a nest Merck's. In this are kicking his hands away from Missouri to distract you finally does. On the district cup. So that's what I met six I think I don't know I got him in the mouth quite out of in the good.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:27","description":"A sergeant also resigned after an investigation found that neither reported a June incident in which video showed the officer kicking a man in the head during an arrest.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69598542","title":"California officer fired for not reported alleged excessive force","url":"/US/video/california-officer-fired-reported-alleged-excessive-force-69598542"}