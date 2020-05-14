Transcript for How California is progressing during pandemic

Well as states begin to reopen and decide how best to ease into we knew normal leaders are left to decipher how to balance safety with the need to jumpstart the economy. Here to give us the latest on how things are progressing in California. Is lieutenant governor a Lonnie could a locked case thank you so much for being with us lieutenant governor we know that governor Newsom earlier this week announced he was modifying. Some aspects of the stay at home order allowing dining in service at restaurants and schools to reopen but we still know that counties. Have to meet strict guidelines like what both. Think you Amy for having me on your shout. How hard is the very big state we are 58 counties forty million people the fifth largest economy in the world. And parts thirsty and very different than others and now we have about seventeen counties that have moved in to based U. That are able to open up at restaurants. Malls for Kirk thank pick up. And we're trying to move as many and industries into the category a partial reopening as possible. Because as we know the more people who can get back to work. The quicker we're going to be able to reopen our economy and saint jobs. And we know we've heard from medical experts who point that testing is key to returning to a more normal way of what's the what's the status of testing in your state right now. So California New York now or did she do what I am states that are doing the most testing. Our goal. Was to hit 25000. Tests per day we got past that our new goal is 60000. Tests per day Bart track. To do wait and frankly you know has all the experts are saying and we know very well testing and tracking are going to be Peter reopening so that if there is an outbreak we can very quickly isolating. And avoid having to go back into potentially another shock to me and that of course is the fear big headline this week the California State University System announcing. Distance learning will continue through the fall with nearly all in person classes canceled you serve on the board of trustees'. What can you tell us about this decision the majority of courses will be taught online. We eat apps full dedication that students look at. As much. Benefit out of those courses as it they were in the classroom and again hopefully it's just one semester. Hopefully is unsure what a lot of people are thinking right now lieutenant governor your also a member of the governor's task force on business. And job recovery so what do you see is the keys to helping. Your economy bounce back. We recruited some very high level volunteers to support our effort for reopening is CEO of apple Tim Klein CEO of Disney CEO it. My personal favorite chip parkway. I'd come together they're giving their own personal time. To help us with things like the dancing distance learning but also figuring out how do we reopen restaurants in a way that they're going to be able to serve their customers you. To support their their work. Certainly aren't well we certainly appreciate your efforts and your time with us today California lieutenant governor. Colony could a lock is thank you. Thank you Amy.

