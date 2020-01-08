Transcript for California records more than half million cases of COVID-19

California now the first state in the nation to record more did how. A million cases of corona virus 33 states and Puerto Rico reporting an increase in deaths while half the country is seeing the rate of positive tests rice including in New Jersey where governor Phil Murphy says he may pause or reverse the State's reopening. Consider this as being put on notice we will not tolerate. These devil may care nonchalant attitudes. Any walk. Florida breaking its record for new daily deaths for the fourth straight day. Public testing sites shut down as the state prepares for peace idea it's and in Georgia World Congress Center convention hall being reopened as a temporary hospital next week the pandemic is taking a devastating troll on the US economy with millions of Americans out of work. Many were relying on 600 dollar a week federal pandemic unemployment compensation. Being able to have a rule Olbermann. Being able to had owed to eat we are out here drown we're struggling. At federal benefit expired on Friday it is a priority for the president. To make sure that we deal with the issue that unemployment has run out. And the rental affection democratic leaders and senior administration officials meeting on Capitol Hill today when our close yet. But it was a productive discussion. What we're doing is not only trying duke. Our breasts and the virus. Would like to invest in the economy. The White House chief of staff agreeing today's meeting was productive what started is probably the first. Day. The good foundation a productive discussions. And building upon meadows and until we reached an agreement. And hopefully in the next couple of days. One point of contention. Injured timber ABC news Washington DC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.