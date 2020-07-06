Transcript for California sheriff's deputy killed, 2 others injured in ambush shooting, bombing

Today Saturday June 6 at around 130 in the afternoon. We received a call about a suspicious man that was parked in turn out your Jamison creek road. Just outside than moment. The person that Colby and saw guns and bomb making devices and science fan. And notify assures us. And he's a right. The fan was seen leaving the area. Deputies try to fall Olympian and finally found it at a home on vault over. Avenue have been moment. As deputies began investigating. They were ambushed with gunfire. And multiple improvised explosives. Certain this would. Was shot and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Another deputy. Was either shot or struck her with shrapnel from that long. And he was also struck by car that the suspect drove out driveway he's currently a hospital. And we hope. He's going to be okay. Multiple car callers called in. In some of them reported a carjacking that occurred nearby. Officer's mother departments throughout Santa Cruz. Begin arriving in the area. And several of them we're all in the arrest of the suspect. Stephen Rea. Career was reportedly shot. During his arrest. Real survived he's being trio hospital. And you'll be arrested for murder. Of certain Gottesman. And many other felons.

