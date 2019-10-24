Transcript for California wildfires force evacuations

A fire emergency exploding down the coast of California the contained fire burning at least 101000 acres forcing mandatory evacuations overnight. He's never home okay. I. Howling Santa Ana winds gusting up to seventy miles per hour fueling the flames through the mountains engulfing roads keeping firefighters bag. On the given the back for now. We could not work. Words almost just chasing and trying to get ahead of it. Constantly throughout this whole night. The fire erupting just hours after utility company PG eighty began rolling blackouts shutting off power to hundreds of thousands of customers with hundreds of thousands more potentially going dark in the coming days. They've been getting phone calls since 4 o'clock in the morning. Trying to get generators are not. The National Weather Service warned residents on Wednesday these winds could rival those from the saddle ridge fire from earlier this month. In Southern California where the palisades fire burned 45 acres this week new infrared video showing it continuing to burn hot spots glowing light in the darkness. Those dangerous winds are expected to continue through today making it a long journey ahead for officials fighting this fire. We'll read ABC news Sonoma County California.

