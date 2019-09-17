Transcript for California woman finds father, sisters after taking DNA test

Like to know Som. Health history we want to started as a quest for knowledge is ended with the most precious oils for Christine Shepperd and he inferred. I basically get an orphan for the last couple years and now I have. Family it was about three years ago shepherd an adopted child took a 2380. DNA test. The goal was to learn about her biological family's health history instead she discovered something much more valuable. Because it. Whether some information and gentry at some information and determined that I was he is an ounce daughter. And fortunately or biological mother passed away sixteen years ago but now she had family. All of this only the beginning. Fast forward to February of this year and I'm sitting in church. And I get another message from 23 me you happen in other DNA relatives. And they would like to talk to you. Am my husband looked at me he goes it's your father sought. This is my sister Kimberly my sister. Cheryl sure enough it whites she went from being an only child to now having three sisters in depth father I just want to. I want hugged him. You know it's a level. Overwhelming I'm I'm still. I'm still not sure exactly what had a percent when I'm gonna do when I see him probably cry like a baby because shepherds adoption was private she had no access to work Bailey's history. She's already met her sister's in this Thursday is headed to Oklahoma to meet her biological father for the first time. Which also happens to be my birthday weekend south from my 54 birthday I get a family when DNA tests forever changing the course of her life. And as an added bonus she now knows her family's health history.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.