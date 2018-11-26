Transcript for California's Camp Fire now 100 percent contained, officials say

California's deadliest wildfires now completely contained the so called camp fire has scorched. 240 square miles of northern California since it broke out nearly three weeks ago. Officials say the death toll is now up to at least 85 people. But that number is expected to rise because there are literally hundreds of people still unaccounted for. The fire burned nearly 191000. Buildings. And firefighters in Australia have their hands full as well with the raging fire about 500 miles north of Sydney. It has already burned more than forty square miles entire communities have been evacuated because officials say shifting winds could send the flames. In any direction at a moment's notice several buildings have been destroyed there.

