Calls for justice for shooting victim Ahmaud Arbey

More
Outrage grows over the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man caught on tape.
5:02 | 05/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Calls for justice for shooting victim Ahmaud Arbey

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:02","description":"Outrage grows over the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man caught on tape.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70546574","title":"Calls for justice for shooting victim Ahmaud Arbey","url":"/US/video/calls-justice-shooting-victim-ahmaud-arbey-70546574"}