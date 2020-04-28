Calls to poison control spike 79%, mostly for kids drinking hand sanitizer

More
Children may be attracted to sanitizer packaging that is scented, brightly colored or attractive.
0:54 | 04/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Calls to poison control spike 79%, mostly for kids drinking hand sanitizer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"Children may be attracted to sanitizer packaging that is scented, brightly colored or attractive.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70395490","title":"Calls to poison control spike 79%, mostly for kids drinking hand sanitizer","url":"/US/video/calls-poison-control-spike-79-kids-drinking-hand-70395490"}