Camel tips the scale

More
Jethro the Bactrian camel was led to the scales for a weigh-in at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
0:55 | 01/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Camel tips the scale
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"Jethro the Bactrian camel was led to the scales for a weigh-in at the Milwaukee County Zoo.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68198443","title":"Camel tips the scale","url":"/US/video/camel-tips-scale-68198443"}