Capezio responds to calls for dancewear to be skin color inclusive

More
Michael A. Terilizzi, president and CEO of Capezio Ballet Makers, discusses changes coming to the company.
3:18 | 06/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Capezio responds to calls for dancewear to be skin color inclusive

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:18","description":"Michael A. Terilizzi, president and CEO of Capezio Ballet Makers, discusses changes coming to the company. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71257983","title":"Capezio responds to calls for dancewear to be skin color inclusive","url":"/US/video/capezio-responds-calls-dancewear-skin-color-inclusive-71257983"}