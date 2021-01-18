Transcript for Capitals around US ramp up security

He's 21 states have activated National Guard troops to protect their state capitals from possible unrest ahead of a nine duration day. In Michigan offense now surrounds the capital building in the state legislature canceled this week session. Due to credible threats ABC's tripper Auld is in Lansing with the latest chatter what were the protests like there and what. What have you heard so far from protesters and about these credible threats. Well dang good afternoon they were a lot more reserves and some of the other demonstrations that we've seen and interestingly enough these protesters you were here yesterday. It seemed to broaden begrudgingly accept the inevitable that come Wednesday Joseph biting me he's going to be the next president now that might not seem like much of the concession. But that is a pretty big change from all the other prior stop the steel events that I had been to in the past. Having said that this is a very small sample sizes was originally billed heading billed as a very large demonstration in it did not turn out that way. And the people that I talked to had a number of theories as to why that was we know a number of far right groups were posting on social media they believe they yesterday's event was going to be some sort of set up or false flag event. But it's always going to be infiltrated by people on the far left scoring teeth in order to make trump supporters look bad. And that might have been one of the reasons that people stay down and that's certainly what they'd get there were only about 2025. Pro truck demonstrators here yesterday they were substantially. Outnumbered by the amount of law enforcement pull for Michigan state police. And from the National Guard. Who was not shy about their presence they closed off several streets here around the capital they were constantly rotating. And just making sure ever won was aware that they were there watching over this event. Now today it is significantly scaled back that presents but they assure me. They are staying on high alert maintaining an eye on any threat through inauguration day and well beyond. Tech Diane there is going to be. He heightened police presence here at the Michigan State Capitol until at least mid February. And we have heard a lot of concern that something could happen after an inauguration day of security teams let their guard down. But Trevor looking back. Last April there was a large armed protest inside the capitol there in Michigan where it is legal to carry those protesters were allowed in at that time. How does security dare to compare and now men and what are lawmakers saying because some of them expressed fear back then. Yes and it's sensed and Diane we had that alleged plot to kidnap governor Gretchen whispers while she could imagine a lot of the lawmakers here in Michigan are on edge is this is unfolding. They did recently the state commission decide to band open carry of firearms with the in the capitol building so that is at least one step towards safety measures but. They didn't go as far enough as some people would like because you could still. Conceal carry would sit in within the Michigan State Capitol as well and we're hearing this from some fairly prominent Michigan officials including the secretary of state that they need to do more the secretary of state set out right. Right now that capital is not safes. And as you mentioned you know they have that sends up around the capital right now that's the plan for inauguration day they'll have heightened police through February but. A lot of these officials are not convinced that this is ever going to be safe for sure indefinitely until more changes are made Diane Carol there Lansing Michigan thanks char.

