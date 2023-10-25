Capitol Hill chaos comes to a close as new speaker of the House is elected

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., weighs in. Plus, more news from the Middle East. Then, a report on how 20-somethings are coping with post-grad life.

October 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live