Car slams into people enjoying autumn hayride

At least 11 people have been hurt, one of them critically, after a car slammed into people enjoying an autumn hayride on Saturday afternoon about 55 miles west of Chicago.
0:15 | 10/13/19

Transcript for Car slams into people enjoying autumn hayride
Eleven people were injured after a car hit a hay ride wagon last night in Illinois police say three of the victims during critical condition. Pacific car flipped over after the accident the crash happening about fifty miles west of Chicago. Police investigating the cause the crash.

