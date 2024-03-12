Caretakers at wildlife center wear fox mask to help comfort orphaned pup

Caretakers at a Virginia wildlife center are doing their best to comfort an orphaned fox pup -- even by wearing a red fox mask at feeding time.

March 12, 2024

