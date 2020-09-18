Cars wait in line for gas after Hurricane Sally

More
Dozens of cars lined up for gas in Pensacola, Florida, after Hurricane Sally battered the area.
0:26 | 09/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cars wait in line for gas after Hurricane Sally
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"Dozens of cars lined up for gas in Pensacola, Florida, after Hurricane Sally battered the area. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73105374","title":"Cars wait in line for gas after Hurricane Sally","url":"/US/video/cars-wait-line-gas-hurricane-sally-73105374"}