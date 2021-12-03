Case reopened 8 years after Georgia teen found dead inside gym mat

More
The family of Kendrick Johnson speaks about the new investigation being opened years after the teen was found dead, saying, “This is a new chance for Kendrick to get justice.”
5:37 | 03/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Case reopened 8 years after Georgia teen found dead inside gym mat

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:37","description":"The family of Kendrick Johnson speaks about the new investigation being opened years after the teen was found dead, saying, “This is a new chance for Kendrick to get justice.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76403462","title":"Case reopened 8 years after Georgia teen found dead inside gym mat","url":"/US/video/case-reopened-years-georgia-teen-found-dead-inside-76403462"}