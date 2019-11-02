Transcript for Case of 1-year-old boy shot in head prompts $35,000 reward in Chicago

Tonight when you wrote to John Irving remains in the hospital surrounded by Bailey fighting for his life after beans twice in the head. Community activist into homes has been in Constant Contact with the Bailey. This baby this era. In the ring. Deaths from procedures. That the doctors are going to continue to perform. To try to say this baby's life. The drive by shooting happened Thursday at nineteen I didn't troop in the city's Washington Heights neighborhood. Police say the toddler was in a vehicle with his grandmother mother cousin and brother. When a dark colored today and pulled up the winning side fired shots he's the only one hit by gunfire. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his grandmother before being taken to court Children's Hospital. Their family is suffering real bad is that the hospital. Investigators released Friday surveillance images of the corn ball police say they don't believe this shooting was random. Tonight the award winning is that you 35000. Dollars for hope bringing the shooter to justice. Pockets. If you get these people off the streets and hopefully that this child Padilla. What level lit up that is lead it leave it up to the detective. Get that information to work with the family vehicle from their.

