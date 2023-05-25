Cashing in: Breaking down the economic peril if the debt ceiling isn't raised

ABC News' Elizabeth Schulze reports on why the U.S. government is close to default and the devastating effects facing Americans if Congress does not raise the debt ceiling.

May 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live