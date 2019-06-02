Cathy Wusterbarth from Oscoda, Michigan, attends State of the Union

More
Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee invited Wusterbarth to the speech to highlight water contamination issues.
0:26 | 02/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cathy Wusterbarth from Oscoda, Michigan, attends State of the Union
Cabbies here because the community as she grew up in the lives is facing a challenge. Like me ever have to face very water they drink they depend. Has been contaminated. Tonight. Hand. As it. Trump addressed. This issue in his state of the union would be I think. Real step forward and that's what we're talking more.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60894144,"title":"Cathy Wusterbarth from Oscoda, Michigan, attends State of the Union","duration":"0:26","description":"Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee invited Wusterbarth to the speech to highlight water contamination issues. ","url":"/US/video/cathy-wusterbarth-oscoda-michigan-attends-state-union-60894144","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.