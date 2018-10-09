Transcript for CBS CEO out after sexual harassment allegations

We're gonna turn now to Les Moonves is CEO or the former CEO. CBS a long time figure of huge stature in the television industry hit maker. But now he is gone abruptly gone because of new allegations. From the New Yorker Magazine and investigative reporter Ronan Farrow. Joining us to talk about that is ABC's Eva pilgrim. Eva this all came down very suddenly that it. It happened very quickly yesterday starting in the afternoons or it snowballed quickly. Then lessening as announced that he was out with CBS announced and less mean that's without six women important new Yorker article. Now doing this growing list of women who are already sad and other women have spoken out. Allegations. Everything from unwanted advance and is. Sexual assault sexual harassment and the he tales in this particular new Yorker article are. Quite graphic. There's a massage there actually talks about. Having worked on less mean Batman says that he would regularly act for sex acts with which it is. Turn massage since he would ask me. To work. In to his genital areas he would just say you know he can touch me. I was like I don't do that kind of work. Now the former CBS chief responding to this article into these most recent allegations. In a statement saying. The appalling accusations in this article are and true what is true. Is that I had consensual relations with three of the women some 25 years ago before I came to CBS and I have never used my position to hinder the advancement. Or careers of women these allegations spanning some three decades now. Then as has been at CBS four about two decades and he has been responsible. For some of the biggest hits of all time survivor of the Big Bang theory there's a lot of question about what would happen to him when these allegations first came out.

