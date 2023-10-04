CCTV captures terrifying moment E-bike battery burst into flames

CCTV captures the moment an e-bike's lithium-iron battery explodes in a hostel in Sydney, Australia, causing backpackers to flee.

October 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live