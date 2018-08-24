Transcript for Former CDC director accused of groping woman in New York: Officials

And more breaking news we are following now former. New York City health commissioner Tom Frieden turned himself in to police this morning to face charges he groped the woman in his Brooklyn apartment last year. Police say the woman reported the incident last month when. When he was charged with forcible touching and sex and you central Waxman mean freedom is a former city health commissioner and head of the senate seat. For disease control and prevent. Approximately 34000 birds who less than an hour to Jim Dolan he is live in prospect heights jet. At a slight incident allegedly happened back in October in doctor freebies home. Here are in Brooklyn a woman he knew had known for quite some time. All alleges that he groped her in his home he is charged. We if thou forcible touching sex abuse. And harassment freedom and it freed and as well known. To New Yorkers he was the city's health commissioner starting in 2002 for seven years in 2009 he went on to lead the national signers. For disease control and prevention in Atlanta out he is married and has. Tune with children and again he is now charged with forcible touching sex abuse and harassment after a woman he knew. Much accused him of groping her in me he is home. Back in October we're gonna have more as this story unfolds during the day for now reporting our from the special victims unit in Brooklyn jungle. Channel seven Eyewitness News.

