Okay thank you very much everybody and I want to start by saying that our hearts go out to the people of New York as they bear the brunt of the Cora virus pandemic. In America that seems to be the highest but right now but you have some others as you know that are very. Very bad very bad Louisiana is getting hit very hard parts of Michigan and getting it very very hard. New Jersey is. Is is surprisingly it's. Like share greater than anybody would've thought that doing a really good job governor is doing a really did you there. New York's first responders AMT is doctors nurses are showing incredible courage and depression. They're the best in the world we will take every action and we'll spare. No resource financial medical scientific we will not spare any thing well. Get it back into shape the empire state the governor is doing an excellent jab that role working very hard together I. At the request of the governor as you know. The Javits Center. We have 2500. Beds and we're going. To. Allow that to be. A system where this horrible. Disease can be look after the patients can be looked after that was going to be for regular medical. Problems. Such as accidents. You know it's very interesting governors tell me we don't have too many accidents in the very few people driving. So we're going to. Put that facility and a plane which is a big facility. The ship will be staying the way it is but we're putting that facility and to play to help them. And today you also the CDC is announcing additional steps Americans can take to defend against he transmission. The virus. From recent studies we know that. The transmission from individuals without symptoms is playing a more significant role in the spread of the virus than previously understood. So you don't seem to have symptoms and still gets transferred in light of these studies is CDC is advising the use of non medical plus face covering as an additional voluntary public health measures so it's voluntary you have to do it. And they suggested for a period of time. But. This is voluntary. I don't think I'm going to be doing it. But you have lot of ways you can look at it as follows the CDC. These recommending that Americans where a basic cloth or fabric mask. They can be the purchased on line or simply made it home probably material that can have at home. These face coverings can be easily wash your reviews I want to emphasize that the CDC is not. Recommending the use of medical greater surgical grade masks and we want that to be. Used for a great medical people that it's working so hard and doing Georgia. Medical protective gear must be reserved for the Frontline health care workers who are. Performing those vital services. The new mask guidelines also do not replace CDC's guidance on social distancing. Including staying in your home when possible. Standing at least six feet apart for a period of time. Again what we'll come back together here would all come back together. And practicing hand hygiene which we should do anyway. Lot of things I think are going to spillover. Shaking hands maybe we'll stay with our country for a long time beyond this one of the one of our great doctors was tell me that as you know we have to lose every year. The number of people. Killed by the flu is very substantial. Said that if they didn't shaking hands that number would be substantially lower so maybe it'll stay maybe some of these things long term will be good. But there's guidelines is still the best in the safest way to avoid the infection. So with. The masks it's going to be. Really voluntary thing you can do it you don't have to do it I'm choosing not to do it but some people may want to do it and that's okay. It may be good probably will that make it recommendations only a recommendations. Voluntary. We also taken action to ensure the cost of no Barrett any American seeking. Testing or treatment of the corona virus the largest insurer nationwide. The blue cause. Blue shield system has now announced that it will. Not require any co pays which is really something that's a tremendous. Statement. From patients of the virus treatment. For the next sixty days similar to the commitments of Cigna Humana anthem. Those are great companies and they're all doing the same thing so. Co pays for them to do that is speak statement we appreciate it. Today I can so proudly announce that hospitals and health care providers treating uninsured. Corona. Virus patients. We'll be reimbursed by the federal government using funds from the economic relief package congress pass list months that was as per the question yesterday and actually the day before yesterday they should alleviate any can soon. Uninsured Americans may have about seeking. The corona virus treatment so that's I think answers the question pretty well. And very much in the favor of our great people. I'm also signing a directive invoking the defense. Production act to prohibit export of scarce health and medical supplies. By unscrupulous actors. Profiteers. The security and secretary. The secretary of Homeland Security. We'll work with FEMA to prevent the export of the 95 respirators surgical mask gloves and other personal protective equipment. We need these items immediately. For domestic use we have to have them. But we've done really well was. The purchase. Of items and you'll be hearing about that shortly. We've already leverage the EPA to step. Fell hoarding and price gouging a crucial supplies. Under that authority this week the Department of Health and Human Services worker with the Department of Justice took custody of nearly. 200095. Respirators. 130000. Surgical masks. 600000. Gloves as well as bottles many many many bottles. And disinfectant spray is that we're being courted. All of this material is now being given to health care workers most of the sort of been given out. And we've given all out to New York collected New Jersey Atlanta other places. In addition to ensure that health care workers in New York have the protective equipment they need. The federal government. In the name of the Department of Defense. Is providing about eight point one million and an 85 respirators Department of Defense. And we've already given 200000 of them to New York City. Mayor diplomacy who needed them very badly silly that a demand applies in New York City they were very grateful. Eight point one million and we're going to be increasing that number from eight point one million to more. That's a lot of N 95 respirators. Today Mike James spoke with these CEO of election her health and the CEO of LC MC the two largest health systems in New Orleans. They said they feel that they currently have enough Santa letters. A lot of people are gonna have enough escalators. And masks and appreciate what we gave him. All of the things we've been doing with them working win them. The CEO of I share. Warner Thomas who's really been fantastic I have to say. Indicated a need for 230000. Surgical gowns and instructed FEMA to deliver them tomorrow so that have the 230000. That's Louisiana New Orleans. 230000. Surgical gowns to have them by tomorrow. Where expanded the role of the armed forces. In our response. Effort because no one is better prepared to win award than the united states military and we are in a war. Invisible enemy remember. Over 9000 retired army medical personnel have answered their nation's call and are now supporting field hospitals and medical facilities. All across the country like what I just told you that Governor. Cuomo requested we do something in. Javits where we take it over and we're gonna have that manned by the military. Because it's very tough. To get. People more people in the New York area so we're gonna have it manned by the military Javits Center National Guard members and been activated to help states build new treatment centers and assisted the seamless distribution of medical supplies. That includes National Guard the National Guard is assisting very strongly because the states were in many cases unable to have. The delivery capability from warehouses and other places that week. Put the supplies so I've given approval to use the national guards of various national guards. In the different states. And they doing a fantastic job of not only protecting people but delivering. Material. The Army Corps of Engineers is assessed more than 100 facilities in all fifty states and is rapidly building temporary hospitals. And alternative care sites in many states in new York New Jersey Michigan Pennsylvania Arizona. California Colorado Florida. Illinois. New Mexico Oregon Washington Wisconsin Ohio. They do a lot of work and just those states plus additional. That are being will be announced probably tomorrow but. Did doing some job the Army Corps of Engineers what did you have been doing and FEMA what did you that'd. As we deploy the power of our military were also deployed the skill of our doctors scientists and medical researchers. We continue to study the effectiveness of hydroxy. Laura Quinn and other therapies in the treatment or prevention of the virus and we will keep the American people fully informed enough findings hydroxy Bourquin. I don't know it's looking like it's heaven some good results I hope that that would be a phenomenal thing but we haven't right now. In approximately. Now it's increased to 1500. People I spoke with. Doctors are career in New York terrific guy by the way it's were doing a good job and I spoke to Governor Cuomo. Last evening and this morning about it so it's been there for about three and a half days but. I think and went in many other places is being tested to. And we have a tremendous supply of it we've ordered it. In the case that it works and it's it could have some pretty big impacts is we'll see what happens. My administration is also working to get relief to American workers and businesses in day one of the paycheck protection program as Kevin said. More than 3.5. Billion dollars in guaranteed loans have been processed. To help small businesses keep their workers employed during the unprecedented time this unprecedented time and Bank of America has been incredible of the big banks Bank of America is really stepped forward denigrates. And they have the community bank she smaller banks and we're already at 3.5 billion dollars going out to. Incredible people. But that's way ahead of schedule. The SBA and the treasury are working around the clock and our banking partners are really. Incredible. And they're ensuring that the money gets a small businesses as quickly as possible and then the small business and turn. Take care of employees that they would have had to let go and now they'll keep them. And that's good and then they get open for businesses and they get that their employees and world trying get back to where we were eventually we're gonna supersede where we were. The energy industry has been especially hard hit in the crisis this afternoon and met with Greg Garland of Phillips 66. Gave Hager of Devon Energy Harold Hamm of Continental Resources. Jeff build a brand of hill corp energy. Vicki Howell of of Occidental Petroleum. Mike Summers of the American Petroleum Institute. Kelcy Warren of Energy Transfer Partners. Mike worth of Chevron. And Darren woods ExxonMobil. I informed them that we will be making space available in the strategic petroleum reserve to let American producers who are surplus oil. That can be sold at a later time. There is a tremendous abundance of oil. Primarily because of the virus to viruses just stopped demand of everything including royal. So we're working without great energy companies he's a great companies employee tens of thousands hundreds of thousands of people. And they've kept America. Really going for a long time and no big price hikes no big anything in the they just kept it going and now they got it. But with all the jobs and all of the good that they do are there to make sure that they stay. In good shape America is engaged in any. Historic battle to safeguard the lives of a. Citizens future society are greatest weapon is to discipline and determination of every citizens are staying home. And stay healthy for. A long time and we want them to stay healthy for a long time so stay at home this is ending this will end. You'll see some bad things and then indices are really good things. And it's not going to be too long. We will heal our citizens and we will care for our neighbors and we will unleash the full might of the United States of America to vanquish. The virus and would that I'd like to ask. Mike Pence to come up vice presidency a few words and will have a couple of other. Quick talks on a couple of subjects will take questions and it's beautiful Friday in Washington DC. And our country's a great place and we getting better we're getting. The better very quickly this was artificially induced we just said they said closing down and you have to close it then we closed at. And we healing we're gonna get it better fast self.

