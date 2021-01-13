Transcript for CDC recommends vaccinating anyone 65 and older and those with preexisting conditions

The US reached another grim record in the Kobe crisis overnight more than 4300. Americans lost their lives in a single day. Now new mega sites are popping up across the country hoping to pick up the pace of vaccinations. So far only 13 of the 27 million available doses have been administered. Let's bring an infectious disease specialist an ABC news contributor doctor Todd gallery and for more on this doctor Eller and good morning you know the government is now releasing both vaccine doses and instead of holding their second doses. And the CDC now recommend states backs Nate anyone over 65 and adults with preexisting conditions but. I not seem that the problem isn't supply or a lack of demand it's not enough places to get the vaccine none of spots available. So how much of the difference will these changes make. Good morning diets we're reminded me of a quote from general Eisner. Famous works for general he said plans are useless but planning is indispensable once the battle started the plans always change so where are we right now. Distributed 27 million doses but we've only administered nine million. So we have to close that gap obviously getting more vaccination sites up more back cedars is key but also making it more inclusive. For the people that are going to get vaccinated so I think by. Sing over 65 is elegy all patients with a chronic medical condition upfront will help with. And how does this change affect those in later groups that aren't eligible yet when Ken the majority of Americans. Expect to get their vaccine and not just be eligible port but actually be able to get it. So that really depends remember the plan was never from a guitar and a and fights are to be old of actually the United States'. Pot all in the first year so we need. More companies for example if Johnson and Johnson's single dose or even if they're true dual strategy. If the phase three trials show effectiveness and safety. Then there really get a deal or ramp up in improved the supply. Because the platform they're using is really conducive to being able to manufacture huge volumes so we're depends how many companies are available I still. Be till the spring or summer when most of the people in the US can get vaccinated. And the US is reporting more than 4000 deaths today feels like every day we hit a new record. When can we expect these numbers to start reversing. I think it it really just crushes me to hear he's got a beef worth a thousand deaths today that's unbelievable you may remember around Thanksgiving when there were about 2000 up today. You know we sat there. One day we're gonna look back and say we be happy if we can get back to that place it's just O of control. I mean I think the bottom line is it's all or behavior. And the viral strains how transmissible. This season it's winter we're spending time indoors so all of these things have to change for the cases to go down and their hearts. I intact it's not Eller and hoping that reversal happens soon thank you.

