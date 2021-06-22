Celebrating Juneteenth

ABC’s Deb Roberts sits down with friends to discuss the role of Soul Food in U.S. history, and artist Kelis takes the food back to its roots on her farm, where she hones her culinary skills.
6:03 | 06/22/21

