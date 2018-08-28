Celebrating the 'Queen of Soul'

More
Fans descend on Detroit for the viewing of Aretha Franklin.
1:43 | 08/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Celebrating the 'Queen of Soul'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57449800,"title":"Celebrating the 'Queen of Soul'","duration":"1:43","description":"Fans descend on Detroit for the viewing of Aretha Franklin. ","url":"/US/video/celebrating-queen-soul-57449800","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.