Cellphones light up graduation ceremony after power outage

More
People in the crowd used their cellphones to illuminate a Texas high school's graduation ceremony after the power went out.
0:40 | 05/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cellphones light up graduation ceremony after power outage
Oh. Or. Me. Okay. The in.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"People in the crowd used their cellphones to illuminate a Texas high school's graduation ceremony after the power went out.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78011026","title":"Cellphones light up graduation ceremony after power outage","url":"/US/video/cellphones-light-graduation-ceremony-power-outage-78011026"}