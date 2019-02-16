Transcript for CEO of Mueller Water Products addresses Illinois workplace shooting

Brought it was basically the worst day. Our company is ever had. Tremendous. An emotional event. Not just our one facility here in the roar about reverberating through our. And car manufacturing footprint. We're hurting right now. From the film les Ross. Play. Josh. Descent. And Trevor are also grieving right now. And we still have one polian a possible understand even will be. Micro hopefully in the next few hours. About will be good news and we are thinking of him in his fairway. Along with the families. Of the victims. Nora at all of our locations. We are offering counseling and other employee assistance programs. Thumb in the days and weeks ahead we will be reviewing every aspect of this tragedy. And the steps we need to ensure it was horrible incident is never. Reputed. We were assessing if there's anything we could have done or could do in the future.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.