Transcript for 2 charged with hate crime in California

Two people have now been charged with a hate crime after they were seeing painting over a plot lives matter and rule in Martinez California. I'm Paul Anderson and David Nelson were also charged with vandalism. Profession of schools to commit vandalism and graffiti they face up to a year in jail if convicted the city of marked. She has issued a permit for the mural. And it was the case shortly after it was completed on July 4.

