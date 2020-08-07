2 charged with hate crime in California

More
Nicole Anderson and David Nelson have been accused of vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural.
3:00 | 07/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 charged with hate crime in California
Two people have now been charged with a hate crime after they were seeing painting over a plot lives matter and rule in Martinez California. I'm Paul Anderson and David Nelson were also charged with vandalism. Profession of schools to commit vandalism and graffiti they face up to a year in jail if convicted the city of marked. She has issued a permit for the mural. And it was the case shortly after it was completed on July 4.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Nicole Anderson and David Nelson have been accused of vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71670168","title":"2 charged with hate crime in California","url":"/US/video/charged-hate-crime-california-71670168"}