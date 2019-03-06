Transcript for More charges expected in case of missing Connecticut mom

Where hate. Met my hecklers as they walked into court this morning the estranged husband of that missing mom of five in Connecticut and his live in girlfriend. And 51 year old Batiste to close and 44 year old Michelle Dakotas were arrested Saturday night in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer do Lopes. Accused of evidence tampering and hindering the prosecution. In this city a pain by the Daily Mail dot com. Authorities are seen speaking with two of those ventricle is at his home Friday evening that to comply with a search more ordered for their DNA in hair samples. After traces of blood reportedly found inside Jennifer is New Canaan home. According to the Hartford current. Jennifer do Los was last seen more than a week ago dropping your kids off at school. That evening her black Chevy Suburban was found abandoned outside of a local park on Sunday the search and to zero win on a new location. A three million dollar mansion which was developed by Petit says contract and company in Farmington just two miles away from where he currently lives. According to court documents the former couple was in the middle of a heated divorce and custody battle. In court filings Jennifer claimed I'm afraid of my husband I know that filing for divorce will not reach him I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way. Batiste has fiercely denied those claims and had called 91 before when do those had taken their children on a weekend that he had planned to take them away. On suspicion of your high density. Yeah are you worried about money so why Egypt. Right now those five children are with their grandmother Jennifer's mother where they're reportedly being guarded by armed security. Actively ABC news Connecticut.

