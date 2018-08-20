Transcript for Charges filed in Colorado triple homicide

This afternoon my office filed formal charges against Christopher Lee watts for charges that we filed are as follows. Three counts of murder in the first degree after deliberation. One count naming Asian and watts and one count naming bella and one count naming Celeste. Each of those is a class one felony. We also filed two counts of first degree murder of a child under the age of twelve. By person in the position of trust. Obviously you can tell based upon the elements of those and a description but those counts named bella and Celeste as victims. Those are both also class one felonies. We've filed one count though all of unlawful tampering excuse me unlawful termination of a pregnancy in the first degree. Which is a class two felony as a result which an ending pregnant at the time of her death. We filed three counts of tampering with a deceased human body and each of which is a class three felony. Beach it was each of which count obviously names mentioned and bella and Celeste as victims. Please keep in mind that at this point these are merely allegations there are formal charges however the defendant is presumed innocent. Until proven guilty in a court of law. The defendant will be advised of these charges and the possible penalties as long as well as his rights tomorrow morning at 10 o'clock in division five. As I talked about last week we also filed this afternoon they motion to unseal the affidavit. Get support warrantless arrest. That was granted by judge cops got this afternoon and that warrantless arrest affidavit will be available this afternoon at the conclusion of this press conference. Please understand it because this investigation is still ongoing I am not able to nor will lie answer questions. About the investigation itself. For the facts of this case sort of facts of this investigation. If there are questions about procedure war. The charges themselves unhappy dancer and at this point there's any way. Suitors. Way too early to have that conversation wise because I don't have to make a determination on that until 63 days after arraignment. Generated you're there and I am not going to answer questions about that at this point it is way too early in the process I simply file charges today in New York hit their convention in this case. I cannot speak about the facts of this investigation. Charge forty. Check in. Italy. Surely elements of that offense and it's a fairly new. Crime that the general assembly Colorado past a couple of years ago. It talks about with the intent to terminate the pregnancy. The defendant caused the death of an individual. Thereby resulting in the termination of pregnancy. Here's a class. The Georgia's own your kids get back. Until nine. That's not what the document suggests that documents suggest that the possible date date range for the debts of Stella and Celeste is happen between and including. August 12 through the thirteenth. We know that. On the thirteenth. CNN had returned from the works remain invincible it's. It's. Still ongoing some narrated answer a question him. The next step is he will be advised tomorrow morning as I said of the charges and the possible penalties. Following that he has a right to a preliminary hearing I don't know if with the intention is to set for a preliminary hearing tomorrow. Or to settle for a status conference somewhere down the road something that will discuss North Korean prosecutors are. Right now I have three attorneys assigned to the states. It's been a long wait for the Frederick police department obviously for finance sampling. But along we. Mark. I don't think there's anything more difficult about this investigation and any other we endeavor to do a complete thorough. Investigation on every case we work on in this office and we will do the same on this case and and I promise that to his father who purchase you hear her father her Brothers and the defense documents just stimulation you. I'm not suggesting anything at this point because I can't talk about sex in the case other than what we've charged. Thank you very much.

