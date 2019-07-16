Transcript for No charges filed against NYPD officer involved in Eric Garner's death

So the Justice Department failed to us the US attorney's decision not to file charges comes one day. Before the fifth anniversary of garner his death. And the expiration of the statute of limitations and garner is dying words I can't breathe helped inspire a movement in protest of police treatment of minorities. We have do reports this afternoon Eyewitness News reporters have fun Kim is live with more reaction from the family. But we're gonna begin with Kimberly Richardson she is in downtown Brooklyn with details on the prosecutor's decision. Kimberly. Well Sandra it's not the decision they wanted but they were not surprised again federal trip prosecutors rolling not to bring civil rights charges. Against the NYPD officer who was at the center of this case. Daniel pan taleo it all boiled down to. And taleo is quote willful state of mind. At the officer five years ago tomorrow in Staten Island place Eric Gardiner in a choke hold and along with other officers wrestled him to the ground killing garner. This part of the case was extremely challenging. From a legal perspective prosecutors. Had to present evidence that spoke to can't taleo is intent on July 17 2014. In the end attorney general bill Barr. Wet with recommendations from prosecutors here in Brooklyn rather than rather than career civil rights prosecutors. In DC. US attorney Richard. And beyond tomorrow also marks the final day the expiration. Of the window when prosecutors could file these types of charges. Donna you call this a quote exhausted investigation. But in and added ultimately quote. Insufficient. Evidence existed. Even if we could prove that officer pan to Wales hold. On mr. Gartner. Constituted unreasonable force. We would still have to prove. Beyond a reasonable doubt. That officer pent the whale acted willfully. In violation of law. Now of course one critical turning point in this case was went. A Staten Island grand jury declined to bring criminal charges against officer pet taleo. Who right now is still on the job but that could all change NYPD commissioner James Loney L. Is waiting for recommendations. After an internal disciplinary. Hearing. And he will ultimately decide can't taleo state ultimately. And that could be up and they are just a short time ago mayor to blog CL. Also issued a statement saying in part quote years ago we put our faith in the federal government to hacked. We won't make that mistake again. For now live in downtown Brooklyn Kimberly Richardson channel seven Eyewitness News. Kimberly thank you very much Eyewitness News reporters have fun Kim continues our coverage with reaction from the garner family. Tests on. Was then Jared Carter Stanley left that meaning we DOJ officials fired up and while this decision. May not have been a surprise is certainly was not the decision. They had been hoping for. At a virginal daughter of Eric garner did not. Oh. After meeting with federal prosecutors are being told the Department of Justice will not file civil rights charges against officer involved in her father's death. Who's dying words I camp brief. Today. Given national rallying cry protesting police treatment of minorities this. Is not. Locked in a brown. Let me it was not family. Today not tomorrow could be yup gambling you like New York City resident. You're not infallible you must remember that. Five years ago Rhonda we're joked the depth debate of federal government joked lady justice. And that is why we outrage the judge's decision coming one day before the fifth anniversary of Gardner's death. An expiration of the statute of limitations we going to keep frightened and we want keep bike and win back the little weight so you could forget. Just about how it's on to be swept under the rug that. You don't know eight U legacy and Morton this case god it delivers surgeons are police accountability. This case brought to default run that lads bat and owed justice no please. Larry garner is a mother will be with public advocates of money Williams 1 o'clock today at City Hall to demand the mayor and police commissioner. Immediately fired officer had to let hill meanwhile garner Stanley says they will rally tonight in Harlem. Putting live in downtown Brooklyn Stephon ten channel seven Eyewitness News.

