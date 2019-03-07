Transcript for Charges likely upgraded to murder in kidnapping of Curtis Jenkins III

We anticipate by the end of today that will be charging. One brand in Beverly. Upgrading his charges from kidnapping. To first degree murder. And upper budget statute and I explained a minute why the statues to see. Eleven dash three. B former G. And reason I mention that is because it carries a mandatory life imprisonment because the act was done in the course of the kidnapping. Additionally I want to share you. The results the post mortem examination which was done today by the Gloucester Camden Salem county medical Examiner's office. Doctor fight in ruled the cause of the debt to B expects yet. And the manner homicide.

