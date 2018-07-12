Charlottesville car rammer found guilty of first-degree murder

More
James Alex Fields was on trial for the death and injuries he is accused of causing when he drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer.
0:23 | 12/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Charlottesville car rammer found guilty of first-degree murder
And breaking news. And Virginia man accused of driving into a crowded all white nationalist rally in Charlottesville has been convicted. Of first degree murder defense attorneys claim that James Alex fields junior. Acted in self defense drain unite the right rally back in 2017 his vehicle struck and killed 32 year old Heather higher. There rather and injured nearly three dozen other people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59689535,"title":"Charlottesville car rammer found guilty of first-degree murder","duration":"0:23","description":"James Alex Fields was on trial for the death and injuries he is accused of causing when he drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer.","url":"/US/video/charlottesville-car-rammer-found-guilty-degree-murder-59689535","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.