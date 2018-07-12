Transcript for Charlottesville car rammer found guilty of first-degree murder

And breaking news. And Virginia man accused of driving into a crowded all white nationalist rally in Charlottesville has been convicted. Of first degree murder defense attorneys claim that James Alex fields junior. Acted in self defense drain unite the right rally back in 2017 his vehicle struck and killed 32 year old Heather higher. There rather and injured nearly three dozen other people.

