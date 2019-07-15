Transcript for Charlottesville car rammer gets sentenced to life plus 419 years

This morning circuit court judge Richard Seymour. Formally imposed the sentence recommended by the jury in the trial outcome won't vs James Alex fields. That sentence was life plus 419 years in prison. In a 480000. Dollar fine. Oh those sentences are to run consecutively. With each other. And consecutively with the earlier imposed federal life sentences. Miss Antony and I would like to thank the jury for discharging their duty with care. And responsibility. We also like to think the victims. For their bravery and courage. And sharing their experiences. From August 12 between seventy. There's no real closure that this process is able to provide. But hopefully. It's the first step forward for some. As they try and begin to heat.

