Charlottesville car rammer gets sentenced to life plus 419 years

More
The man who killed a female counterprotester when he rammed his car into a crowd at a 2017 Charlottesville rally will spend the rest of his life in prison.
1:00 | 07/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Charlottesville car rammer gets sentenced to life plus 419 years
This morning circuit court judge Richard Seymour. Formally imposed the sentence recommended by the jury in the trial outcome won't vs James Alex fields. That sentence was life plus 419 years in prison. In a 480000. Dollar fine. Oh those sentences are to run consecutively. With each other. And consecutively with the earlier imposed federal life sentences. Miss Antony and I would like to thank the jury for discharging their duty with care. And responsibility. We also like to think the victims. For their bravery and courage. And sharing their experiences. From August 12 between seventy. There's no real closure that this process is able to provide. But hopefully. It's the first step forward for some. As they try and begin to heat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"The man who killed a female counterprotester when he rammed his car into a crowd at a 2017 Charlottesville rally will spend the rest of his life in prison.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64350450","title":"Charlottesville car rammer gets sentenced to life plus 419 years","url":"/US/video/charlottesville-car-rammer-sentenced-life-419-years-64350450"}