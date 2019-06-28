Transcript for Charlottesville car rammer sentenced to life in prison

On August 12 Taiwanese seventeen. Games the Eagles committed hate inspired. Active domestic terrorism. Killed 32. Rolled higher. And seriously wounded. Over he. The injuries. He inflicted on those folks who survived that attack were severe. They had. Fractured skulls. Broken backs. Broken arms and blacks. Damaged organs. They have suffered on hold psychological. And emotional harm. Mental illness post traumatic stress disorder. Is a so Al eloquently stated today their lives truly. We'll never beads that. As a result. Of this act of domestic terrorism that was charged. As 29 hate crimes. United States district judge this afternoon determined that mr. fields deserve to span the rest of his life. In federal prison and impose that sentence. Way at this podium believe that is an acceptable. And appropriate outcome in this case. And I personally grateful. For the courage. And determination were victims. Who had to live through this ordeal for the last two years. For the hard work and dedication. Of the agents who worked this case from day it happened. When he two months later.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.