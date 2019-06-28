Charlottesville car rammer sentenced to life in prison

More
James Alex Fields had his sentencing hearing in federal court in Virginia, in the same town where his 2017 car ramming led to the death of a female counter-protester, Heather Heyer.
1:34 | 06/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Charlottesville car rammer sentenced to life in prison
On August 12 Taiwanese seventeen. Games the Eagles committed hate inspired. Active domestic terrorism. Killed 32. Rolled higher. And seriously wounded. Over he. The injuries. He inflicted on those folks who survived that attack were severe. They had. Fractured skulls. Broken backs. Broken arms and blacks. Damaged organs. They have suffered on hold psychological. And emotional harm. Mental illness post traumatic stress disorder. Is a so Al eloquently stated today their lives truly. We'll never beads that. As a result. Of this act of domestic terrorism that was charged. As 29 hate crimes. United States district judge this afternoon determined that mr. fields deserve to span the rest of his life. In federal prison and impose that sentence. Way at this podium believe that is an acceptable. And appropriate outcome in this case. And I personally grateful. For the courage. And determination were victims. Who had to live through this ordeal for the last two years. For the hard work and dedication. Of the agents who worked this case from day it happened. When he two months later.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:34","description":"James Alex Fields had his sentencing hearing in federal court in Virginia, in the same town where his 2017 car ramming led to the death of a female counter-protester, Heather Heyer.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64025384","title":"Charlottesville car rammer sentenced to life in prison","url":"/US/video/charlottesville-car-rammer-sentenced-life-prison-64025384"}