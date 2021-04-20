Transcript for Chauvin found guilty in connection to George Floyd’s death

Clearly the jury island lowering the verdict says they'll appear in the current records of the fourth judicial district. State of Minnesota company of Canada and district court for the judicial district state of Minnesota plaintiff offers is dare Michael Schulman defendant. Verdict count one court found 127 CR 2012646. We the jury in the above entitled matter as cal one unintentional second degree murder while committing a felony. Find the defendant guilty this verdict agreed to this twentieth day of April planes when and one at 1:44 PM. Signs your foreperson. Juror number nineteenth. Tim caption verdict count two we the jury in the above entitled matter as to count to. Third degree murder perpetrating an imminently dangerous act find the defendant guilty. This verdict agreed to this twentieth day of April 121. At 1:45 PM. Signed by a jury foreperson juror number nineteen. Tim caption verdict on count three we the jury in the above entitled matter has held three. Secondary manslaughter culpable negligence creating an unreasonable risk. Find the defendant guilty this verdict three to this twentieth day of April point 11. 1:45 PM factory for persons or one night. Maryland jury I'm not going to ask you individually if these are your true crash verdicts. Please respond yes or no juror number two are these your true and correct verdicts yes. Juror number nine and these huge rumor hurts yes. Turnovers nineteen and he's usually burning furnace yes. German planes he's your dream per Hermes yea. Journey from 44 usually very Curtis yeah juror number 82 he usually in prayer Curtis yeah. Juror number eighty IDs usually on her Curtis yeah. Germs are denying you insurance wherever it leads this. Juror number 85 are you sure I'm permanence here. Journal marina hands as you run he's true Bernard street. Journal and anyone I'm usually very hurt us yeah. Journeying to usually murderous. I'm eateries is anyone's Jose law. Yes. Apparently injured and I find that the Verney says red reflect the will the jury won't be filed accordingly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.