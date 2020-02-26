2 cheetah cubs born via IVF for 1st time

More
Two cheetah cubs have been born via in vitro fertilization to a surrogate mother for the first time ever at the Columbus Zoo.
1:08 | 02/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 cheetah cubs born via IVF for 1st time
You. Blue. And. Yeah. Boom boom boom boom boom boom he. Threw. Who. Things. And. And. I. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:08","description":"Two cheetah cubs have been born via in vitro fertilization to a surrogate mother for the first time ever at the Columbus Zoo.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69229033","title":"2 cheetah cubs born via IVF for 1st time","url":"/US/video/cheetah-cubs-born-ivf-1st-time-69229033"}