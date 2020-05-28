Cheetahs mesmerized by donkey at zoo

Resident cheetahs at a zoo in Providence, Rhode Island, were mesmerized by Willy the donkey, who made an enrichment visit as a way to keep animals engaged amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
0:56 | 05/28/20

