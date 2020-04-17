Chefs turn COVID-19 crisis into opportunity

More
Denver-area restaurants are banding together to feed children in need during the lockdown.
2:21 | 04/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chefs turn COVID-19 crisis into opportunity

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:21","description":"Denver-area restaurants are banding together to feed children in need during the lockdown.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70196558","title":"Chefs turn COVID-19 crisis into opportunity","url":"/US/video/chefs-turn-covid-19-crisis-opportunity-70196558"}