Transcript for Chemist sues chemical plant over racial harassment claims

For more year type hello B says he went to work not knowing what might happen next he says started with phone calls. The in the zone. When the oval about the details. And he'll be escalated I don't think anybody should have to put up with this war float as a chemist at the big power plant of Lubrizol a multi billion dollar. Chemical company headquartered in Ohio that on its website boasts a culture built on respect. Hello B says he lodged an ethics complaint against a co worker a few years ago. That let the phone calls last summer he says he found this racist picture at. In mid August his uniform and cobble rocks were vandalized he says with political and derogatory messages some we can't show on TV. He is a naturalized American citizen from Nigeria. I can they afford bat alive you know. If I if I wanted to go back to the jungle amid I know I'm nowhere airports where would work hard to do that. And a lawsuit filed yesterday below B is alleging discrimination harassment and hostile work environment he filed a discrimination complaint with the EE EOC last week. No one I don't care what race you are what gender you walk no one has the right. To reduce U because of your color white black or what ever. In response a spokesperson released this statement. Quote Lubrizol is deeply committed to diversity and inclusion as critical pillars of our culture and company values. We expect all of our employees to treat each other with dignity and respect. And we take all employee concerns relative to diversity and inclusion very seriously. At this time we cannot comment further and pending litigation. Full OB says the situation has taken a tolls on health and marriage the father of two who's been on medical leave is supposed to return to work next week. Lost mixed. I mean I can imagine was next.

