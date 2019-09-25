-
Now Playing: Trudeau: I did not see racism through ‘layers of privilege’
-
Now Playing: Interracial couple denied wedding venue in Mississippi
-
Now Playing: Norwegian Cruise Line to ditch single-use plastic bottles
-
Now Playing: Everything you ever wanted to know about tipping
-
Now Playing: Lead investigator in wrong-apartment killing says former cop didn't commit a crime
-
Now Playing: Should your partner delete photos of an ex on social media?
-
Now Playing: Shelter dog finally adopted after man moves in with her
-
Now Playing: Chemist sues chemical plant over racial harassment claims
-
Now Playing: Firefighters battle blaze outside San Diego
-
Now Playing: Bronx heroes honored for saving 5-year-old dragged in front of subway by suicidal dad
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old narrowly escapes charging coyote in Illinois
-
Now Playing: In-home day care cited for giving kids melatonin
-
Now Playing: New crackdown as the deadly vape crisis grows
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019
-
Now Playing: Parent in ‘Varsity Blues’ scandal sentenced to 4 months prison
-
Now Playing: 'Shark Tank' star’s wife charged in deadly boating accident
-
Now Playing: What to watch in House impeachment inquiry of Trump
-
Now Playing: Body cam released in trial of ex-cop who shot man in his apartment
-
Now Playing: NJ police officers join pick-up hoops game
-
Now Playing: Severe storms wreak havoc across the Heartland