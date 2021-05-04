Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Cherry blossom trees bloom in nation's capital
A.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:59","description":"The blooming cherry blossom trees were an idyllic tableau in Washington, DC.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76879103","title":"Cherry blossom trees bloom in nation's capital ","url":"/US/video/cherry-blossom-trees-bloom-nations-capital-76879103"}