Cherry blossom trees bloom in nation's capital

More
The blooming cherry blossom trees were an idyllic tableau in Washington, DC.
0:59 | 04/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cherry blossom trees bloom in nation's capital
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"The blooming cherry blossom trees were an idyllic tableau in Washington, DC.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76879103","title":"Cherry blossom trees bloom in nation's capital ","url":"/US/video/cherry-blossom-trees-bloom-nations-capital-76879103"}