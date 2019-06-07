Chicago aquarium welcomes baby beluga whale

Mauyak, a 38-year-old beluga whale, gave birth to a healthy calf at the Shedd Aquarium.
1:26 | 07/06/19

Chicago aquarium welcomes baby beluga whale
