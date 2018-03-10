Transcript for Chicago cop testifies in shooting death of Laquan McDonald

Chicago officer Jason van dyke offered some dramatic testimony. As he faces murder charges in the death of seventeen year old looked on McDonald ABC's Alex Perez is in Chicago. With the latest on that and Alex isn't we don't see very often on officer taking the stand to describe the whole shooting from his point of view. Absolutely died York opposite. Often hear from an officer who's accused of first degree murder your often hear from defendants were accused of first degree murder. But that's what happened in this case take a look behind me and asked the Cook County courthouse back is where that while. It's happening it has resumed all ready. This morning today but Jason met dike for the first time talked in detail about the shooting he maintained on the witness stand. Over and over that he fired his weapon because he feared for his life. Now let's backtrack a little bit remind everyone we're talking about here Jason van dyke shot seventeen year old looked one McDonald sixteen times back in October. A 2014. B incident was captured on police. Dash cam video MacDonell was staring at three and a half inch. Knife and in the video appears to be walking away from the officer as he is shot now on the witnessed and van dyke said that. He told McDonald several times to drop. That night and that McDonald ignored those commands he also said that he believed. McDonald was lunching at him with that knife and that's why he fired. His weapon on the witness stand he talked about a moment. When he arrived on the scene he fired. His gun six seconds after getting out of his squad car the prosecution of pressed him on that mystic a quick listen to that exchange in the courtroom. First time. And its six seconds he got a lot closer to me than I ever could have gone away from him around this locker. Any. I know they. Unintentionally. I thought has day peddling. You thought that have Clinton end her. What are no known what I thought at that time are two different things. Now may dike is image is charged with first degree murder if convicted he could face life in prison. This city and city officials now bracing for that verdict which could come soon they're bracing for possible protests and demonstrations here around the courthouse to show you there are already offense is up a perimeter and it has been creative all around the building. And if you look the other way here there are officers had just standing by making sure things remain calm here now I can tell you at. This point the protesters have been you and the demonstrations have all. So far been very very peaceful but of course officials here want to be ready for anything in this case likely to go to the jury sometime this week Diane. All right Alex Perez forest we will await a verdict. In that trial thanks Alex.

