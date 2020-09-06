Chicago has deadliest day in 60 years

Eighteen people alone died on May 31.
0:18 | 06/09/20

Disturbing news about violence in Chicago 27 people were murdered over the final we can have made. Eighteen of them on May 31 making it the deadliest day in Chicago and nearly sixty years. Overall crime dropped in Chicago last month compared to may of last year but homicides. Jumped by 60%.

