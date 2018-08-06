Transcript for Chicago man fatally shot in back by officer: Medical examiner

Raw emotion at the scene of the deadly encounter friends and relatives of Marines gratin junior mourning his death. And questioning why he was killed and days isn't wrong black. Why the we don't understand and we want. Today the medical examiner said the 24 year old grants and was shot once in the back at least three bullets fired by the officer said the civilian officer police accountability. The Chicago Police Department is still out here killing. Young people. Shooting them in the back. Police maintained grants and had these weapons during the encounter with officers today CPD releasing this video showing what they see is granted before the shooting. Reaching into his pocket for that semi automatic handgun. I'm granted it's apparent FaceBook page there are multiple pictures showing grants and holding a gun or appearing with someone who's armed including this image from his public profile photo. But relatives maintain the father of two had no gun. I let this thing might reasonably good god that they've added thank god. It doesn't cover up Coppola says it's now reviewing officer Bobby cam video and plans to release it to the public within sixty days. We all want to wait. We don't want it yet now we walked up please now we not wouldn't think these days meant.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.