Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: Testing a vaccine for future pandemics

Now Playing: Royal family prepares final farewell for Prince Philip

Now Playing: Do we know the cause of clotting with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Now Playing: This partner created the most wonderful Disney birthday surprise for his girlfriend

Now Playing: Chelsea Clinton: ‘It’s never too late’ for Trump to support COVID-19 vaccines

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: CDC board says they need more information regarding J&J vaccine

Now Playing: Officer who shot Daunte Wright released on bail

Now Playing: Defense expected to rest in case against Derek Chauvin

Now Playing: Impact of Colton Underwood coming out as gay

Now Playing: Derek Chauvin pleads the Fifth

Now Playing: Donnah Winger’s family remembers her marriage to Mark Winger

Now Playing: Rebecca Simic remembers then-husband Mark Winger’s arrest for first wife’s murder

Now Playing: Police re-examine evidence in Mark Winger case

Now Playing: Toymaker launches miniature Teslas

Now Playing: Missing hiker found safe thanks to man who recognized his photo

Now Playing: Biden announces plan to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan

Now Playing: Former medical examiner testifies for defense in Derek Chauvin trial

Now Playing: Meet a young skateboarder hoping to compete at Tokyo Olympics