Transcript for Chicago mayor urges teachers to return to classrooms amid ongoing strike

Given where we aren't in negotiations. These hardships are no longer necessary for a city to do. Over the past weeks and months we've heard that she she was fighting for smaller class sizes and wraparound services for students are more nurses and social workers and schools. You suggested that at the center of CT use platform. Residents said from the beginning iShares ET's values. In fact write entire agenda on education every other issue is built around equity. What we heard from think he was this put it in writing. And if you're committed to doing it put it in a contract. We have put forward updated offers in writing and in the proposed contract to teach you to address these issues. Well we've operated stresses the problems of the highest in school first and approach grounded in equity. And what we've announced is something CPS can afford and achieve. We committed in writing in the contract to putting at least one nurse and social worker in every sepia school. The committed in writing and in the contract to reducing class size is first and high poverty schools and supportive oversize classrooms wherever they occur. With these efforts on the table we've addressed in unions to core issues that they identify. Class size and support staff. And done so in a way that will not compromise. The future is EPS. Up or over burden our taxpayers. That was no easy feat. It's time to get back to school. So White House. In union continues to raise many more issues large and small. For more pay to more demands for free vision and dental care to affordable housing policy is all in all the union's demands would cost 2.4. Billion dollars a year. And grow seek yes that budget forty pursue something that we frankly cannot afford.

