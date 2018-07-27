Transcript for Chicago officer who crashed into tree helped by good Samaritans

This video shows a CPB squad car seconds after it crashed into a tree near 82 and south Jeffery boulevard. The okay. Chicago police say the officers inside were assisting with a foot pursuit went dark colored SUV fail to yield. The squad car to avoid crashing into others police say the officers crashed into a tree. The incident happened on Tuesday in over the past two days the video posted in shared by Kevin Russell. Has been viewed more than a 121000. Times Russell says it's not because of the accident but because of who showed up to help us all a lot of. Bystanders come over and assists took on the officer actually pull him out of vehicles bystanders like pastor Philip Cusick personally heard. A car moving fast. In their meetings like. And and then you could hear the wheels breach. And did not pull. Together he and another man helped the officer on the passenger side get out of the car into sort of got him by his arm and so to help. In support him over the other officer seen in this video being helped by two other men was also getting help from neighbor Belinda Chisholm. When that's when I have got to Phillips though that one of the opposite that was laying down. The put his KN on the two samaritans say they are not heroes just two people doing their part as a LeBeau. Our humanity toward humanity we had that saying his road if somebody had to show the world what love ES and that's what we have to do. In South Chicago Keiko gear and ABC seven Eyewitness News.

